Melbourne police borrow bikes to chase teens fleeing from stolen car

Police officers rode borrowed pushbikes to chase down three teenagers who fled from a stolen car in Melbourne.

Police say the stolen Hyundai sedan crashed into two other vehicles on Eastlink, before the teens were seen running away this morning.

One of the motorists involved in the smash ran after the teenagers, and saw them making a getaway along the Dandenong Creek Trail.

After he told police, one officer quickly borrowed an electric bike from a passer-by, while a second borrowed a pushbike.

They rode after the teenager for more than a kilometre along the trail before surrounding them and putting them under arrest.

The two 15-year-old boys and a 16-year-old girl were then taken to hospital under police guard.

Officers returned the borrowed bikes to their owners a short time after the incident.