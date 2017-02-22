Melbourne plane crash pilot was under investigation

The pilot of the plane that crashed in to a Melbourne shopping centre yesterday was in the middle of an airport investigation for a "near collision", it's being reported today.

It's emerged the pilot and owner of the charter company Corporate and Leisure Aviation, Max Quartermain, was being investigated for an incident in 2015, The Age reports.



The Australian pilot was flying four American tourists to a golfing holiday when their plane crashed into a shopping centre shortly after takeoff, killing all on board.



Mr Quartermain, 63, was facing referral to the Civil Aviation Safety Authority and would possibly have had his aviation license suspended, however the investigation had been postponed three times.

An update from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau said the draft investigation report had been delayed due to the workload and "competing priorities" of the investigator.

Mr Quartermain was flying Audi customers to an alpine resort when the aircraft came 1.8 kilometres horizontally and 90 metres vertically close to another plane.

His friend Bart Crawley described Mr Quartermain as, "caring, supportive, and very responsible. You certainly always felt safe when he was behind the wheel".