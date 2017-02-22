 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Melbourne plane crash pilot was under investigation

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The pilot of the plane that crashed in to a Melbourne shopping centre yesterday was in the middle of an airport investigation for a "near collision", it's being reported today.

An Australian pilot and four American tourists on a golfing holiday were killed when a light plane crashed in flames into a Melbourne shopping mall.
Source: 9news

It's emerged the pilot and owner of the charter company Corporate and Leisure Aviation, Max Quartermain, was being investigated for an incident in 2015, The Age reports.

The Australian pilot was flying four American tourists to a golfing holiday when their plane crashed into a shopping centre shortly after takeoff, killing all on board.

Grace Martin watched on in horror as a charter plane carrying five people to crash into a Melbourne retail outlet.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Quartermain, 63, was facing referral to the Civil Aviation Safety Authority and would possibly have had his aviation license suspended, however the investigation had been postponed three times.

An update from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau said the draft investigation report had been delayed due to the workload and "competing priorities" of the investigator. 

The plane is believed to be a five person charter plane which had just taken off from the airport.
Source: Nine/Facebook/Braeden Lsn Kendrick

Mr Quartermain was flying Audi customers to an alpine resort when the aircraft came 1.8 kilometres horizontally and 90 metres vertically close to another plane. 

His friend Bart Crawley described Mr Quartermain as, "caring, supportive, and very responsible. You certainly always felt safe when he was behind the wheel".


loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:28
1
The men walked away empty-handed, but left a pretty good clue to their identities after failing to cover up in time.

Watch: Pair caught on CCTV checking out property in swanky Auckland suburb


00:37
2
'The Boss' and the E Street Band performed at Christchurch's AMI Stadium on the eve of the sixth anniversary of the 2011 earthquake.

'We love Christchurch' - Bruce Springsteen holds sign in solidarity with thousands at his concert

00:55
3
One witness said the small plane exploded like an 'atomic bomb' into a massive 'fireball' after it crashed into DFO Essendon this morning.

Victims in Melbourne plane crash on 'once in a lifetime' golf trip

4

Live stream: Breakfast

01:25
5
The Blues coach spoke about the need for current and former players to speak up after the passing of Dan Vickerman.

Watch: 'Rugby players aren't bulletproof... This game doesn't sustain you' - Tana Umaga wary of retirement struggles


01:53
Ngati Kahungunu is hosting a two-day economic summit with some Chinese business people this week.

Video: Hawke's Bay iwi hoping to generate $100m worth of deals with Chinese

NZ Foreign Affairs and Trade is aiming to do $30 billion worth of business with China by 2020.

00:38
The PM also quashed any talks on TVNZ reforms, around ownership, saying there aren't any on the way.

PM quashes talks of national sport events being free-to-air: 'Govt getting involved won't make it better'

Last year a bill was introduced to parliament calling for all sports of national significance to be made free-to-air.

02:01
Joanne Harrison has been jailed for nearly four years for stealing more than $700k of taxpayers' money.

Boss who hired Ministry of Transport $726,000 fraudster 'not embarrassed'

Joanne Harrison's fraud was first revealed by 1 NEWS last year and today she's been sentenced to nearly four years in jail.

02:38
A wall has been built for the families as a place to come and find tranquillity, to honour those lost in quakes.

Touching tribute - 185 Canterbury quake victims memorialised on wall unveiled to families

The memorial will be blessed in front of a private audience, including family members.

00:27
Jono Kitto bravely spoke about the struggles of mental illness within professional rugby.

'I wanted to die' – former Bay of Plenty halfback reveals battle with depression

Jono Kitto bravely spoke about the struggles of mental illness within professional rugby.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ