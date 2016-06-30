 

Melbourne mum admits murdering three kids by driving car into lake

AAP

A woman has admitted murdering three of her seven children and trying to kill a fourth by driving her car deep into a Melbourne lake.

Mother-of-seven Akon Guode is accused of deliberately driving into a lake, leading to the deaths of three of her children.
Akon Guode, 37, showed little emotion today as she pleaded guilty to the infanticide of her one-year-old son and the murders of her four-year-old twins, a boy and girl.

She also pleaded guilty to the attempted to murder of her six-year-old daughter on the same day, April 8, 2015.

The mother-of-seven's plea in the Victorian Supreme Court comes at a mention hearing before she was due to stand trial.

As the charges were read to her, through the help of an interpreter, the only words she said were "guilty" to each charge.

Passersby and emergency services frantically tried to help Guode and her children after her car plunged deep into a Wyndham Vale.

Bol, one, and the twins Hanger and her brother Madit died.

Six-year-old Alual survived after being pulled from the water and sent to hospital.

