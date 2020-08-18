Melbourne man tests positive for Covid-19 after dramatic attempt to flee police

A Melbourne man who allegedly breached stay-at-home measures has tested positive for Covid-19 and found himself in more trouble after trying to flee police.

Jahdon Tamati, 30, has been charged after he injured an officer who was thrown from an allegedly stolen car he used to try to escape police in South Yarra on Friday, Nine News reports.

He was being spoken to by police at about 5.15pm in a car park in Melbourne’s inner south-east before trying to flee the scene.

Victoria Police told Nine News the officers tried to stop Mr Tamati from driving away, grabbing onto the car, before he allegedly reversed while one of the officers clung to the side of it.

The officer suffered minor injuries after being flung onto nearby parked cars.

Mr Tamati drove away in the car, later dumping it in a nearby street, before being arrested shortly afterwards.

He was taken to hospital, where he was found to be infected with Covid-19 and was placed under police guard.