Melbourne man offers teen girl ride on jet ski, sexually assaults her

A jet ski rider sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl after offering her a ride from a Melbourne beach, and she might not be the only victim.

Police are searching for the man who approached the teen and her friends on the pier at Altona Beach on November 27.

The victim was offered a ride on the red jet ski about 6pm and accepted.

The man rode the jet ski into deeper waters, far from shore, and sexually assaulted her before returning her to the beach, police said on Monday.

They say investigators have received information about similar offending in the Altona Beach area, but have not been able to identify any other victims.

