Melbourne man fatally stabbed while defending girlfriend from mob of teens

Two teenagers have been charged over the stabbing death of a young carpenter in southeast Melbourne.
Cam Smith, 26, died near Seaford station on Wednesday night after allegedly stepping in to defend his girlfriend when a group of teens approached them.
A 19-year-old man from Somers was arrested yesterday and charged with murder.
He will face Melbourne Magistrates Court today.
A 17-year-old man from Frankston, who was also arrested, has been charged with affray, intentionally causing injury and committing offences whilst on bail.
He was remanded to appear at a children's court.
Investigators are still searching for another male and female.