TODAY |

Melbourne man fatally stabbed while defending girlfriend from mob of teens

Source:  AAP

Two teenagers have been charged over the stabbing death of a young carpenter in southeast Melbourne.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Cam Smith, 26, died near a train station, leaving behind grieving family and friends. Source: Nine

Cam Smith, 26, died near Seaford station on Wednesday night after allegedly stepping in to defend his girlfriend when a group of teens approached them.

A 19-year-old man from Somers was arrested yesterday and charged with murder.

He will face Melbourne Magistrates Court today.

A 17-year-old man from Frankston, who was also arrested, has been charged with affray, intentionally causing injury and committing offences whilst on bail.

He was remanded to appear at a children's court.

Investigators are still searching for another male and female.

World
Australia
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:28
Shoaib Akhtar unleashes on NZ Cricket, after Pakistan players censured for isolation breaches
2
Police attend sudden death at popular beach on Auckland's North Shore
3
Seven new Covid-19 cases, six from Pakistan cricket team, confirmed today in managed isolation
4
Bond villain Mads Mikkelsen to replace Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts franchise
5
Watch: Breakfast's Jenny-May Clarkson nails impressive long-range basket at celebrity match
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:14

Argentine police fire tear gas, rubber bullets as tearful, rowdy mourners farewell Diego Maradona

Man who raped woman in Auckland motel jailed for three years
00:29

Samoa reports second suspected Covid-19 case after repatriation flight from NZ

00:35

UK can't take foot off 'throat of the beast', Boris Johnson warns as Covid-19 restrictions continue