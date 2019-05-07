TODAY |

Melbourne man charged over 11kg magic mushroom haul

Source:  AAP

Eleven kilograms of magic mushrooms have been discovered by police during a raid in Melbourne's northeast.

File picture. Source: istock.com

Officers raided a commercial business on Dougharty Road at Heidelberg West on Wednesday and found the mushrooms, also known as psilocybin, separated and packaged into 500 gram lots.

Victoria Police seized the fungi, which cause hallucinogenic effects when consumed, and then raided a motel in Macleod where they arrested a 49-year-old man.

They also found about 1.5 kilograms of dried cannabis.

The Macleod man has been charged with drug trafficking and faced Melbourne Magistrates Court overnight.

He was remanded to reappear on October 13.

