Melbourne man admits disgusting vandalism of memorial for slain comedian - 'It was an attack on the media'

A Melbourne comic has revealed he is the person charged with defacing a makeshift memorial to slain comedian Eurydice Dixon.

Andy Nolch decided attacking the memorial for raped and killed Eurydice Dixon was a good way to make a point.
Source: Nine

Andy Nolch, 31, made the admission on his Facebook page yesterday.

"I've been charged by the cops," he wrote. "Sometimes you have to do wild things to raise awareness".

Mr Nolch was attacked on Facebook by other social media users after the charges were laid.

Paint was used to deface a Carlton North sports field where Ms Dixon was found raped and murdered on June 13.

Mr Nolch describes himself as a blogger "exposing the kinky truth".

"Find out about government corruption, aliens, conspiracy theories, spirituality and much much more," he says in his Facebook description.

Police say they arrested a 31-year-old Bulleen man on Thursday last week over the offensive markings painted around the memorial.

They were discovered on June 18, the morning of a planned vigil, painted on the soccer pitch where mourners had placed flowers and tributes in honour of the murdered 22-year-old.

Fire crews had to use high-pressure hoses to remove the paint and the public vigil went ahead, with thousands turning out to pay their respects to the aspiring comedian.

Police at the time vowed to catch those responsible.

Mr Nolch is charged with criminal damage, offensive behaviour and offensive graffiti and has been bailed to face court on August 10.

Ms Dixon was killed on her way home from a comedy show at the Highlander Bar in the CBD on June 12.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with Ms Dixon's rape and murder.

