Melbourne man accused of shooting daughter and new husband dead on New Year's Eve

The estranged father of a woman has been charged with her murder over an alleged triple shooting in Melbourne's inner west on New Year's Eve.



Nine News reports the 55-year-old Altona North man Osman Shaptajaf has been charged on Thursday with two counts of murder, accused of killing his daughter Lindita Musai and her new husband Veton in Yarraville on December 31.

Lindita, 25, died at the scene, while her husband died 30 hours later in hospital, Nine reports.

They had been married a year.

Police previously said the trio are all known to each other and it is understood the suspected gunman is a relative.

The accused is in hospital under police guard after suffering suspected gunshot wounds.

