TODAY |

Melbourne man accused of shooting daughter and new husband dead on New Year's Eve

Source:  1 NEWS and AAP

The estranged father of a woman has been charged with her murder over an alleged triple shooting in Melbourne's inner west on New Year's Eve.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Lindita Musai and husband Veton had been married just a year when they were allegedly killed by her father. Source: Nine

Nine News reports the 55-year-old Altona North man Osman Shaptajaf  has been charged on Thursday with two counts of murder, accused of killing his daughter Lindita Musai and her new husband Veton in Yarraville on December 31.

Lindita, 25, died at the scene, while her husband died 30 hours later in hospital, Nine reports.

They had been married a year.

Police previously said the trio are all known to each other and it is understood the suspected gunman is a relative.

The accused is in hospital under police guard after suffering suspected gunshot wounds.

He is not due to appear in court until May.

World
Australia
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:14
Steven Adams dives on floor for hustle play in overtime win over Nets before greeting old teammate Kevin Durant
2
Royal reporter breaks Prince Harry and Meghan news while on holiday at home in Wellington
3
Cigarette packs hit nearly $40 each as NZ rings in new year with new tax hike
4
Serena Williams donates signed dress for Australian bushfire relief effort auction
5
US officials say it's 'highly likely' Iran took down Ukrainian plane, amid suggestions it was accidentally hit by anti-aircraft missile
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Bindi Irwin wishes dad could 'give strength' amid Australian wildfires

Nineteen people killed, others injured in bus crash in northern Iran
02:11

Royal reporter breaks Prince Harry and Meghan news while on holiday at home in Wellington

China's economy czar headed to US to sign trade deal