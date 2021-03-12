TODAY |

Melbourne man accused of kidnapping two children, gagging mother

Source:  AAP

A man has been accused of kidnapping two children from their Melbourne home and tying up and gagging their mother.

Australian flag and golden scale with a judge's gavel. Source: istock.com

The 36-year-old Mitcham man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with several offences including two counts of kidnapping, aggravated burglary, armed robbery and false imprisonment.

He will face Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Victoria Police allege the man bound and gagged the children's mother, 32, before leaving the Blackburn North home in the family's black Mercedes Benz car with the three-year-old boy and five-year-old girl.

The children were found about 12 hours later at a home on Cochrane Street in Mitcham and police arrested three men and a woman at the scene.

Two men and a woman have since been released without charge.

Police are treating the matter as a targeted incident.

