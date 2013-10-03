 

Melbourne lovers sentenced over cyanide poison murder

A forbidden love drove a Melbourne wife and her lover to fatally poison her husband in his bed using cyanide-laced orange juice.

Sofia Sam, 34, and Arun Kamalasanan, 36, have been jailed for more than 20 years each for murdering Sam Abraham.

Mr Abraham, 33, was killed at his Epping family home in October 2015 by his wife Sam and her then-lover Kamalasanan.

The pair were brought to justice yesterday by a Supreme Court judge who jailed Kamalasanan, deemed the "architect" of the poison plot, for 27 years and Sam for 22 years.

"Sam Abraham was a young man asleep in bed at home with his family when he was killed by the use of poison," Justice Paul Coghlan said at sentence.

"I am satisfied that the poison was chosen as your murder weapon in an attempt to avoid detection."

The judge said Sam's young son was one of the most significant victims of the murder as he will grow up with no father and his mother in jail.

Mr Abraham was found dead in his pyjamas and foaming at the mouth, initially thought to have suffered a heart attack.

But an autopsy revealed he died of cyanide poisoning and police launched a covert investigation into Sam and Kamalasanan.

Detectives used long lenses to spy on the pair for months after the death, watching them meet for lunch in the city and run errands.

They later found a secret diary that Sam had shared with Kamalasanan, illustrating their "deep" feelings for each other.

"It was a major part of the prosecution case that both of you had been in a long-term relationship, notwithstanding you both being married," Justice Coghlan said.

Kamalasanan and Sam were born in India, in the state of Kerala, and met at Mahatma Gandhi University, where both studied science.

They were both married but shared a relationship that deepened after they reunited in Melbourne.

During the trial, diary entries the pair wrote were read to the jurors, who heard whimsical words of their forbidden love.

"Can you hold me tight? I want to drift away in your love," prosecutor Kerri Judd QC read from one of Sam's diary entries.

"She is the best match for me - but what to do? I am sure that one day she will be mine," Kamalasanan wrote.

The jury was told of two possible ways in which the poison could have been administered.

One involved Sam and Kamalasanan sedating Mr Abraham and pouring cyanide-laced orange juice into his mouth as he slept.

An alternative case was that may have Sam prepared a cyanide-laced drink for Mr Abraham before he went to bed.

Kamalasanan was ordered to serve a minimum term of 23 years while Sam must serve 18 years before being eligible for parole.

