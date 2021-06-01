Melbourne cops draw praise for buying hot chicken, rolls for homeless man

Two Melbourne police officers have been caught on camera buying hot food for a homeless man who was hanging out outside a supermarket.
Adele Barbaro captured the officers' actions on video after noticing their caring attitude to the man on a cold evening.
The man had a sign asking for change.
When inside the supermarket, Barbaro noticed the officers collecting a range of food including a hot chicken, rolls, cereal and milk.
When they got to the checkout they split the bill.
"These two weren't rookies, they clearly knew the difference between a scammer and someone who was genuinely hungry," she wrote.
"As they went outside I overhead them check again that he had somewhere to stay tonight and then they handed him the bag of food with respect, compassion and kindness."