Melbourne CBD riots extend into third day

Hundreds of "violent thugs" protesting mandatory vaccination rules have returned to central Melbourne, as riot police saturated major intersections to avoid a repeat of Tuesday's unrest.

Tradies line the streets of Melbourne's CBD as protests continue into their third day. Source: Nine

Victoria recorded 628 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths on Wednesday, the highest daily tally in the current outbreak.

The regional city of Ballarat will also emerge from a seven-day lockdown at midnight on Wednesday.

Authorities believe the local outbreak has been brought under control, but strict rules remain, including masks outdoors and indoors and a ban on home visits.

Despite Melbourne's stay at home orders and a stern warning from authorities, several hundred demonstrators returned to the CBD on Wednesday morning.

The groups were met with an enormous police presence.

Victoria police officers pack the streets of Melbourne's CBD after tradie protests continue into their third day. Source: Nine

Just before midday, riot police moved in to shut down dozens of people marching down Elizabeth and Collins streets.



A group of protesters sought cover in a nearby Chemist Warehouse after police pelted them with non-lethal rounds and pepper spray.

Deputy Premier James Merlino refused to call those in the city protesters, instead describing the scenes as "a mob acting criminally".

He said they were putting health workers, themselves and the Victorian public at risk.

"What we have seen over the last two or three days is criminal behaviour that does not represent our great state in any way, shape or form and that behaviour will not drive our case numbers down," he told reporters in Melbourne.

Police have permission to use crowd control force against anyone trying to repeat the seven-hour "cat and mouse" game seen in Melbourne on Tuesday, when up to 2000 protesters led police across the city and shut down the West Gate Bridge.



Earlier on Wednesday, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews, flanked by Police Minister Lisa Neville and Chief Commissioner Shane Patton, said Tuesday's protests were "ugly".



About 500 police were used on Tuesday, arresting 62 people, some for assaulting police, but most for breaching public health orders.



The state government has shut down the construction industry for two weeks in metropolitan Melbourne, City of Ballarat, City of Greater Geelong, Surf Coast Shire and Mitchell Shire.

The protests began last week when construction workers were told they could not have breaks in tea rooms because of the risk of spreading coronavirus.

Tension grows as protests spill into their third day in Melbourne. Source: Nine

Getting a COVID-19 vaccine was made mandatory for the industry, prompting another protest in front of the CFMEU office on Monday, which turned violent.

By Tuesday, a crowd of mostly men, clad in high-visibility clothing, took to Melbourne's streets against the state government, CFMEU and police.

Authorities say while there are construction workers in the crowds, there have been other groups including anti-lockdown activists attending dressed in hi-visibility clothing.

CFMEU Victorian construction secretary John Setka is blaming "neo-Nazis and right-wing extremists" for hijacking the event. He urged construction workers to stay at home.

It said there are 337 cases directly linked to 154 construction sites.



Andrews defended shutting down an industry of more than 300,000 workers across the state for the several hundred cases, and stood by the vaccine mandate.

