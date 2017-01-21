Melbourne car rampage death toll rises to six

A 33-year-old woman has died in hospital, becoming the sixth fatal victim of a rampage that occurred in Melbourne's CBD over a week ago.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Blackburn South woman, whose name has not yet been released, died in hospital just before 7.30pm on Monday.

The woman joins three-month-old Zachary Bryant, Thalia Hakin, 10, Matthew Si, Jess Mudie and an unnamed Japanese man, who were also killed as the car sped through Bourke Street.

Hospitals treated 37 other patients following the incident.

Ten of those people remain in hospital, with one in a critical condition.

Dimitrious Gargasoulas, 26, has been charged with five counts of murder after a car was driven through Melbourne's CBD, mowing down pedestrians on January 20.

Victoria Police say there are "other charges pending", but did not confirm on Monday night whether Gargasoulas will be charged with a sixth count of murder.

The news comes as City of Melbourne plans to remove the Bourke Street memorial as of Tuesday morning.

A council spokesperson confirmed with AAP the plans for removal are likely to go ahead despite news of the sixth death.

Flowers from a memorial that sprouted around Melbourne's GPO after the tragedy will be mulched this week and scattered on a victims-of-crime memorial.

The teddy bears and letters that have been left by Victorians and visitors, many in Melbourne for the Australian Open, will be saved to form part of a new, permanent memorial.

More than a million dollars has been raised for families of victims of the massacre, including about $910,000 in the official Bourke St Fund.

Meanwhile, Angelo Gargasoulas, the wounded brother of the alleged Bourke Street killer, is recovering in hospital after being stabbed in the early hours of January 20, allegedly by his brother, some 11 hours before the car rampage.