 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Melbourne car rampage death toll rises to six

share

Source:

AAP

A 33-year-old woman has died in hospital, becoming the sixth fatal victim of a rampage that occurred in Melbourne's CBD over a week ago.

The 26-year-old man who deliberately ran down pedestrians in Bourke Street Mall was already known to police and on bail.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Blackburn South woman, whose name has not yet been released, died in hospital just before 7.30pm on Monday.

The woman joins three-month-old Zachary Bryant, Thalia Hakin, 10, Matthew Si, Jess Mudie and an unnamed Japanese man, who were also killed as the car sped through Bourke Street.

Hospitals treated 37 other patients following the incident.

Ten of those people remain in hospital, with one in a critical condition.

Dimitrious Gargasoulas, 26, has been charged with five counts of murder after a car was driven through Melbourne's CBD, mowing down pedestrians on January 20.

Victoria Police say there are "other charges pending", but did not confirm on Monday night whether Gargasoulas will be charged with a sixth count of murder.

The news comes as City of Melbourne plans to remove the Bourke Street memorial as of Tuesday morning.

A council spokesperson confirmed with AAP the plans for removal are likely to go ahead despite news of the sixth death.

Flowers from a memorial that sprouted around Melbourne's GPO after the tragedy will be mulched this week and scattered on a victims-of-crime memorial.

The teddy bears and letters that have been left by Victorians and visitors, many in Melbourne for the Australian Open, will be saved to form part of a new, permanent memorial.

More than a million dollars has been raised for families of victims of the massacre, including about $910,000 in the official Bourke St Fund.

Meanwhile, Angelo Gargasoulas, the wounded brother of the alleged Bourke Street killer, is recovering in hospital after being stabbed in the early hours of January 20, allegedly by his brother, some 11 hours before the car rampage.

"Still in disbelief, the realism of it all has yet to fully sink in, stay strong Melbourne," he wrote in a Facebook post over the weekend.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:28
1
A father and daughter in Surfers Paradise were repeatedly punched by a driver of another vehicle yesterday.

Martial arts fighter charged with assault following brutal road rage attack on father and daughter

00:29
2
Marcus Stoinis looked to have won the match for Australia until this moment of magic.

Watch: Brilliant Black Caps' skipper Kane Williamson executes match-winning runout to end epic Australian fightback

00:09
3
The cuts and bruises are likely to be ugly after this man's streak came to a painful halt.

Watch: Naked Eden Park streaker trips on hoarding before getting absolutely nailed by security guard

00:30
4
Stoinis showed his mettle in only his second ODI but he was ultimately left stranded short of 150 runs as NZ clinched the match

Video: Multiple sixes showcase Marcus Stoinis' epic unbeaten 146 that spearheaded Aussie's thrilling comeback attempt

5

Air France blocks 15 US bound passengers from Muslim countries

00:30
Stoinis showed his mettle in only his second ODI but he was ultimately left stranded short of 150 runs as NZ clinched the match

Video: Multiple sixes showcase Marcus Stoinis' epic unbeaten 146 that spearheaded Aussie's thrilling comeback attempt

Stoinis showed his mettle in only his second ODI but NZ ultimately clinched the match.

00:29
Marcus Stoinis looked to have won the match for Australia until this moment of magic.

Watch: Brilliant Black Caps' skipper Kane Williamson executes match-winning runout to end epic Australian fightback

NZ won a thrilling match at Eden Park, but boy, was it close.


00:19
Carissa Avison hasn't been seen since Thursday morning, and police say her disappearance is out of character.

Search crews scour forest west of Auckland in hunt for missing woman

There are concerns for Carissa Avison, who has not been seen since Thursday morning.

Rafael Nadal

'I believe I am going to win titles' - Rafael Nadal shoots down retirement talk

The Spaniard believes he can win a 15th Grand Slam title having been denied by Roger Federer in Melbourne.

00:27
A second albatross chick was filmed on web cam hatching at Taiaroa Head near Dunedin on the weekend.

New chick in town - Albatross chick could become NZ's most famous bird

The new chick born on Saturday is destined for stardom, the second to carry out life on webcam.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ