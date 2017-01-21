 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Melbourne car attack death toll rises, three-month-old baby fifth victim

share

Source:

AAP

The death toll from the car attack on pedestrians in Melbourne's CBD has risen to five, with a three-month-old baby dying in hospital.

The 26-year-old man who deliberately ran down pedestrians in Bourke Street Mall was already known to police and on bail.
Source: 1 NEWS

Police confirmed the boy's death overnight and said four people remained in a critical condition in hospital after the incident on Friday.

A 10-year-old girl, 25-year-old man and a woman, 32, died at the scene after the car driver sped along Bourke Street Mall. A 33-year-old man died in hospital on Friday night.

Hospitals have treated 37 other people injured in Friday's carnage.

Among those reported to be hospital are the mother and sister of the 10-year-old girl, who died.

Community members have banded together to donate funds to the girl's family.

"This is a family like any of ours," Avi Yemini wrote on a crowdfunding page.

"The public space where they were so terrorised, is a space which belongs to every single one of us."

As the shock of the tragedy set in, hundreds visited Bourke Street Mall to pay their respects

Floral tributes were building on the corner of Bourke and Elizabeth streets, many leaving notes along with bouquets.

First responder Sharon Carpenter made the effort to come on Saturday a day after she rushed to help those injured outside her workplace.

"I didn't want to sit around the house," she said.

"I wanted to come today and put some flowers down."

The accused killer, Dimitrious "Jimmy" Gargasoulas, recovers in hospital.

He was arrested after police shot him in the arm and blocked his way.

One person is dead and scores are injured after a man erratically drove along the Bourke Street Mall.
Source: Nine

Victorian Police Commisioner Graham Ashton said that police hoped to interview and charge the 26-year-old sometime this weekend after he had surgery to his arm.

Before the Bourke Street attack, Gargasoulas had allegedly stabbed his brother Angelo early in the morning, taken his girlfriend hostage before she escaped from his car, then began driving erratically around Melbourne, doing doughnuts around Flinders Street Station.

The Victorian State Coroner, Sara Hinchey said a coronial investigation will begin immediately to examine all aspects of the incident.

Gargasoulas's mother, Emily Gargasoulas, told reporters she was ashamed to be his mum.

"I couldn't believe it... it make me feel sick," she said.

She also apologised, saying she was "so so sorry".

Related

Australia

Crime and Justice

1 NEWS

Melbourne car attack death toll now at 4, police warn number could rise

02:39
The 26-year-old man who deliberately ran down pedestrians in Bourke Street Mall was already known to police and on bail.

Two-year-old baby among those clinging to live after horrific Melbourne car attack
00:20
One person is dead and scores are injured after a man erratically drove along the Bourke Street Mall.

'It was carnage' - Kiwi in Melbourne describes terrifying moment car mowed down crowd in CBD

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Jess Mudie, aged 22, was killed on Friday when a man ploughed through crowds in Melbourne's Bourke Street Mall.

'To our dearest and most badass daughter' - family remember woman killed in Melbourne car attack


2

No tsunami threat for New Zealand after magnitude 7.9 earthquake hits Solomon Islands

00:46
3
Sean Spicer said yesterday's inauguration drew the largest audience in history, despite the fact crowds were noticeably smaller.

Watch: White House press secretary aggressively slams media for reporting inauguration crowd size

00:33
4
Millions of people blew expected attendance numbers out of the water in places such as London, Paris and Israel.

Washington a monumental centrepiece to 600 Women's March rallies around the world

00:22
5
"All you could see was the river climbing and climbing and coming right at the house."

'It was horrendous' - Nelson family could only watch as Waingaro River flooded their property

00:29
Trees and power lines came down all across the city, with one destroying a bus stop in New Windsor.

Wild storm update: 3,000 Auckland homes left without power

One person was critically injured after a large tree fell on a car on the Southern motorway, near Drury last night.

Police fire pepper spray on protesters during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

US Presidential inauguration: Climate change and LGBT rights pages of White House website removed

See 1 NEWS' coverage of President Trump's inauguration here.

00:20
One person is dead and scores are injured after a man erratically drove along the Bourke Street Mall.

'It was carnage' - Kiwi in Melbourne describes terrifying moment car mowed down crowd in CBD

Olivia Bell was shopping close to Bourke Street Mall this afternoon when she heard screaming and saw people running.


Watch: January snow! Umm isn't it supposed to be summer Mr Weatherman? Mt Ruapehu hit by bizarre snow storm

It's the height of summer but you wouldn't know it looking at some of New Zealand's snow-coated peaks this week.

00:40
Wainuiomata mum of four, Sarah Mataiti, says while their Maori emersion state school tries to keep costs low, it all adds up.

Mum-of-four says state school costs add up no matter how hard you try

New research released today shows the cost of state schooling has risen by 15 per cent from 2007.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ