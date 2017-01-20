 

Melbourne car attack death toll now at 4, police warn number could rise

Four people have died and another 30 have been injured after a man on bail drove into crowds in Melbourne with police warning the death toll could rise.

Emergency services scrambled to tend to the wounded after the incident, which left at least three dead.
Source: YouTube: Gerard Hindle

Three people were killed in the street and another died in hospital after the man drove into pedestrians in Bourke St mall on yesterday, during the first week of the Australian Open tennis tournament.

Police Commissioner Graham Ashton warned on Saturday that the death toll could rise with five people still on the critical list.

"Obviously, the hospitals are still working on those critically injured people, but we do have fears - grave fears - for the health of at least two or three of those that are in that critical condition," Mr Ashton told reporters.

"It may be that that death - numbers of people killed - may still increase beyond four."

The dead include a 10-year-old girl, a man, 25, and a woman, 32, who died in Bourke St, and a 33-year-old man who died in hospital on Friday night.

Among the injured is the accused man himself, Dimitrious "Jimmy" Gargasoulas', who is in hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm.

He crashed his car after being shot by police, ending his almost 12 hour rampage.

He also allegedly stabbed his brother Angelo about 2am before evading police for hours.

Mr Ashton said on Saturday that police hoped to interview and charge the 26-year-old sometime this weekend.

The youngest among the injured is a three-month-old baby who is fighting for life in The Royal Children's Hospital, where a two-year-old is in a serious condition and a nine-year-old is in a stable condition.

Victorians and tourists were laying flowers in the city on Saturday, among them Premier Daniel Andrews who said people were filled grief, and anger.

"We want answers, we want someone to explain what has gone on," Mr Andrews said.

