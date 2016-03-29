Melbourne beaches 'sharkier' than normal: Lifesavers

Victoria is on shark watch after multiple sightings at Melbourne beaches and along the Great Ocean Road over the past few days.

Source: 1 NEWS

St Kilda and Elwood beaches were closed for several hours yesterday after a 1.5-metre shark was spotted 100m from shore.

A great white shark was seen along the Great Ocean Road too closing Fairhaven Beach.

Life Saving Victoria operations manager Greg Scott says there's been a significant increase in shark sightings this summer.

"There are a lot more sharks closer to shore than we've seen at any time in recent years," Mr Scott told 3AW today.

"I'd say it's sharkier than normal."

Mr Scott says mainly bronze whalers have been spotted in the bay but there were great whites seen between Fairhaven Beach and Lorne.

Life Saving Victoria is reminding swimmers to take note of warning alarms and to exit the water if instructed by lifeguards.

"If we are sounding the siren you need to get out of the water," he said.