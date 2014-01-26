Melbourne authorities put 3000 in 'hard lockdown' as Covid-19 cases grow

Australia’s Victoria state recorded 108 new coronavirus cases today, forcing authorities to lock down nine public housing towers and three more Melbourne suburbs.

Melbourne

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said 3000 people in the housing towers will go into “hard lockdown,” meaning “there will be no one allowed in ... and no one allowed out.”

Residents in the Flemington and Kensington housing units will receive deliveries of food and medicine, along with alcohol support.

The suburbs of Kensington, Flemington and North Melbourne will join 36 others in being subject to stage three coronavirus restrictions. Residents can only leave their homes for food or essential supplies, medical care or care-giving, exercise or for work or education.