Melbourne anti-lockdown protesters tackle, attack cops, causing broken bones

More than 250 people are facing charges after anti-lockdown rallies across the country.



Your playlist will load after this ad

In Melbourne, 235 people were arrested on Saturday at a protest that saw ten police injured in violent confrontations.



Across NSW 32 people were arrested, with about 250 protesters rallying in Byron Bay and a handful in Sydney's west.



In Brisbane and on the Gold Coast, thousands gathered to rally against restrictions despite Queensland not being in lockdown, while there was also a protest in Perth, a city subject to few limitations.



Victoria Police Commander Mark Galliott said bottles and stones were thrown at officers in Melbourne, and police had to use capsicum spray and batons.



"We saw angry young men that were just there intent on violence against police," he told reporters late on Saturday.



"It's incredibly frustrating, but more than that, it really saddens me to see people acting in that way towards police."

9 NEWS says 10 police officers were injured, with six needing hospital treatment.

Injuries include broken fingers, elbows and noses, and torn muscles.

Also on Saturday, Australia's first shipment of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine arrived in the country.



Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said the Moderna doses meant more GP clinics would be able to administer the vaccine.



"These are very important because they simply provide not only more vaccines, but more points of access for Australians everywhere," he said.



Violent Melbourne protests Source: Nine

The most recent federal figures showed Australia has reached 70.5 per cent of over 16s with a first vaccine dose, while more than 45 per cent are fully immunised.

