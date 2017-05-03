Melania Trump's worrying Twitter like gets heads turning

Source:
Twitter was thrown into frenzy this afternoon when it was noticed that Melania Trump had liked a tweet that suggested her marriage to President Donald Trump was an unhappy one.
Ms Trump liked a tweet from New York writer Andy Ostroy who tweeted a GIF taken from a video of the pair at the January presidential inauguration ceremony.
A screenshot of first lady Melania Trump's Twitter account showing the tweets she had liked.
It shows Mr Trump standing in front of Melania, and turning around to look at her, at which point she smiles, and then when he turns away she looks miserable.
Many have speculated that the footage is an example of the dynamic between the President and First Lady, with some suggesting that she is deeply unhappy.
Mr Ostroy's tweet was captioned "Seems the only #Wall @realDonaldTrump's built is the one between him and @FLOTUS #Melania #trump".
After it was pointed out that Ms Trump's official verified account had liked the tweet - the only other tweet she had liked since she first joined Twitter in May of 2012 - the likes were promptly undone.
