Melania Trump's worrying Twitter like gets heads turning

Twitter was thrown into frenzy this afternoon when it was noticed that Melania Trump had liked a tweet that suggested her marriage to President Donald Trump was an unhappy one.

Ms Trump liked a tweet from New York writer Andy Ostroy who tweeted a GIF taken from a video of the pair at the January presidential inauguration ceremony.

A screenshot of first lady Melania Trump's Twitter account showing the tweets she had liked. Source: 1 NEWS

It shows Mr Trump standing in front of Melania, and turning around to look at her, at which point she smiles, and then when he turns away she looks miserable.

Many have speculated that the footage is an example of the dynamic between the President and First Lady, with some suggesting that she is deeply unhappy.

Mr Ostroy's tweet was captioned "Seems the only #Wall @realDonaldTrump's built is the one between him and @FLOTUS #Melania #trump".