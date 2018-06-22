 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Melania Trump seemingly does care - plans second visit to US border immigration centres

share

Source:

Associated Press

Melania Trump is planning another visit to immigration centers housing migrants who have been apprehended at the US-Mexico border.

First lady Melania Trump boards a plane at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, June 21, 2018, to travel to Texas. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

First lady Melania Trump boards a plane at Andrews Air Force Base.

Source: Associated Press

The first lady's spokeswoman declined to release any details about the trip, including where or when she plans to go.

Mrs. Trump traveled to the border town of McAllen, Texas, last Friday to meet with law enforcement and social services providers and tour a nonprofit center housing children who were detained under her husband's policy of prosecuting all illegal border-crossers.

She also met with children at the center, but a stop at a Customs and Border Protection facility was scrapped because of heavy rain and flooding.

But the trip was overshadowed by a jacket she wore to and from Texas that said on the back: "I really don't care, do u?"

Related

Politics

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:32
1

Update: Five people die in crash near Whanganui, three more fighting for life

2
Police and customs are celebrating after catching the suspicious shipment from Mexico.

Man admits intending to buy 35kg of cocaine imported inside giant horse head

01:50
3
The players were promised a bonus after they upset Italy last year.

Most read story: 'Just having the same old broken promises' - Tonga rugby union players furious about no pay in recent Pacific Nations Cup

02:02
4
The Housing Minister insisted Labour’s support for offshore investment in new builds hasn’t changed in the last four years.

Watch: Uproar from National Party in Parliament as Phil Twyford insists Labour 'welcome' foreign investment for building new homes

5
Flag in the city

'We can do better' - NSW police consider saying sorry as deaths of 30 men linked to homophobic killers

00:32

Update: Five people die in crash near Whanganui, three more fighting for life

The incident took place on State Highway 3 north of Waverley.

02:55
Super-sub Jack Tame fills in for Chris Chang, as TVNZ's experts look at Argentina's great escape.

World Cup Chat: Hola, me llamo Jack Tame – all aboard the Messi express

Super-sub Jack Tame fills in for Chris Chang, as TVNZ's experts look at Argentina's great escape.

02:27
Forecaster Georgina Griffiths says July could be "rough" after frosty start to winter.

'Extremely cold temperatures for June', says MetService, but the worst is yet to come

The temperature overnight last night in Auckland dropped to two degrees, with many other regions dropping to just below freezing.

02:21
Hawaii politician Doug Chin took his opposition to President Donald Trump’s ruling to the US Supreme Court.

Politician who challenged President Trump's travel ban says: 'I'll be on right side of history'

Hawaii's Doug Chin spoke to 1 NEWS before the landmark court decision.

Police car generic.

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Hamilton

The pedestrian was given CPR at the scene but was unable to be revived.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 