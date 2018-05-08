Melania Trump returns to White House after week-long hospital stay

Melania Trump returned to the White House in "high spirits" on Saturday following a weeklong hospitalisation for kidney treatment, a lengthy stay that raised questions about whether the first lady's condition may have been more complicated than first revealed.

US president Donald Trump with his wife, the First Lady Melania Trump. Source: 1 NEWS

President Donald Trump heralded her homecoming with a tweet that accidentally referred to her as "Melanie" instead of "Melania."

"Great to have our incredible First Lady back home in the White House. Melanie is feeling and doing really well. Thank you for all of your prayers and best wishes!" Trump wrote before quickly superseding that tweet with another that spelled his wife's name correctly.

Mrs Trump's quiet return to the White House, her husband and their 12-year-old son, after five days at a nearby US military hospital resolved a brewing mystery about when she would eventually be released. What remain are questions about the state of her health.

Her spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, has declined to release additional details, citing Mrs Trump's right to privacy.

"The First Lady returned home to the White House this morning," Grisham said in an emailed statement. "She is resting comfortably and remains in high spirits. Our office has received thousands of calls and emails wishing Mrs Trump well, and we thank everyone who has taken the time to reach out."

First ladies are under no obligation to make their medical histories public.

She had been at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre near Washington since Monday, when she had an embolisation procedure to treat an unspecified kidney condition the White House described as benign. Word of the hospitalisation came as a surprise as there was no indication during her public appearances in recent weeks, including during a state visit by France's president, that Mrs Trump had been ailing.

One week before the procedure, a beaming Mrs Trump, 48, presided over a splashy announcement ceremony in the White House Rose Garden to introduce her "Be Best" public awareness campaign to help teach kindness to children.

Grisham said Monday that the procedure was "successful," there were no complications and that Mrs Trump would probably remain hospitalised for "the duration of the week."

The president then tweeted Tuesday that his wife would be released in "2 or 3" days, but Thursday and Friday passed without word from the White House on her whereabouts. Trump had visited her during her first three days of hospitalization. But he did not visit Thursday or Friday, leading some to wonder whether that meant the first lady had been discharged.

The first lady said Wednesday on Twitter that she was "feeling great" and looking forward to going home, but gave no indication of when that might happen. On Friday, she tweeted about the deadly school shooting at a Houston-area high school but did not update her followers on her medical situation.