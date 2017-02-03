Melania Trump relaunches $200m lawsuit against tabloid over allegation she worked as an escort

Melania Trump has relaunched a lawsuit against the corporation that publishes the Daily Mail's website over a now-retracted report that claimed she once worked as an escort, this time claiming she lost business opportunities.

The Daily Mail Online last August reported rumours that Mrs Trump worked as an escort in the 1990s.

In re-filing the libel lawsuit, Trump's lawyers argue that the report was not only false and libelous, but also damaged her ability to profit off her high profile and affected her business opportunities.

The first lady is seeking compensatory and punitive damages of at least $US150 million ($200 million).

Melania Trump "had the unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, as an extremely famous and well-known person, as well as a former professional model, brand spokesperson and successful businesswoman, to launch a broad-based commercial brand in multiple product categories, each of which could have garnered multi-million dollar business relationships for a multi-year term during which plaintiff is one of the most photographed women in the world," the lawsuit said.

The products could have included apparel, accessories, jewelry, cosmetics, hair care and fragrance, among others, the suit says.

Mrs Trump previously filed the lawsuit against Mail Media in Maryland, but a judge earlier this month ruled the case was filed in the wrong court. The lawsuit is now filed in New York, where the corporation has offices.

Richard Painter, who advised former President George W. Bush on ethics, said the language in the re-filed lawsuit shows Melania Trump is engaging "in an unprecedented, clear breach of rules about using her government position for private gain".

"This is a very serious situation where she says she intends to make a lot of money. That ought to be repudiated by the White House or investigated by Congress," Mr Painter said.

Mrs Trump also sued blogger Webster Tarpley for reporting the unsubstantiated rumors. She filed the lawsuit in Maryland after both Tarpley and the Daily Mail issued retractions.

Today, Melania Trump's attorneys said they had settled the Maryland case against Tarpley.