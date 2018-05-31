Melania Trump makes appearance after 24 days out of public sight

First lady Melania Trump attended a White House event honoring Gold Star families in her first appearance in more than three weeks after a kidney procedure.

FILE - in this May 7, 2018, file photo, First lady Melania Trump speaks on her initiatives during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Source: Associated Press

The first lady joined the president at a reception to honour families of those killed during military service. Out of respect for the families, the White House did not allow journalists to cover the event, meaning the first lady was seen in the flesh only by the families and administration officials who attended.

Others had to wait for photos and video to hit social media - and it didn't take long before that happened.

Video posted on Twitter showed the first lady, who wore a black sleeveless dress, strolling into the East Room accompanied by President Donald Trump. The president showed her to a seat in the front row before he headed for the stage.

It's the second year the Trumps have opened the White House to Gold Star families. The first lady said in a written statement after last June's event that these families "are a unique and distinct category of individuals who should be cherished".

Mrs Trump had not been seen in public since the overnight hours of May 10 when she and the president traveled to a Maryland military base to welcome home three Americans who had been released from captivity in North Korea. Four days later, the White House announced that she had been hospitalised to treat a benign kidney condition.

Mrs Trump stayed in the hospital for five days and has kept out of public view since returning home May 19. She has been meeting with staff and working on upcoming projects, according to spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham.

It's still unclear when the first lady will make an appearance in public. She's not scheduled to accompany Trump to an annual world leaders' summit in Canada this weekend, or when he meets with North Korea's leader in Singapore next week.