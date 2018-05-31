 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Melania Trump makes appearance after 24 days out of public sight

share

Source:

Associated Press

First lady Melania Trump attended a White House event honoring Gold Star families in her first appearance in more than three weeks after a kidney procedure.

FILE - in this May 7, 2018, file photo, First lady Melania Trump speaks on her initiatives during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Melania Trump is trying to tamp down speculation about why she has not been seen in public in nearly three weeks, but it isn't completely working. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

FILE - in this May 7, 2018, file photo, First lady Melania Trump speaks on her initiatives during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington.

Source: Associated Press

The first lady joined the president at a reception to honour families of those killed during military service. Out of respect for the families, the White House did not allow journalists to cover the event, meaning the first lady was seen in the flesh only by the families and administration officials who attended.

Others had to wait for photos and video to hit social media - and it didn't take long before that happened.

Video posted on Twitter showed the first lady, who wore a black sleeveless dress, strolling into the East Room accompanied by President Donald Trump. The president showed her to a seat in the front row before he headed for the stage.

It's the second year the Trumps have opened the White House to Gold Star families. The first lady said in a written statement after last June's event that these families "are a unique and distinct category of individuals who should be cherished".

Mrs Trump had not been seen in public since the overnight hours of May 10 when she and the president traveled to a Maryland military base to welcome home three Americans who had been released from captivity in North Korea. Four days later, the White House announced that she had been hospitalised to treat a benign kidney condition.

Mrs Trump stayed in the hospital for five days and has kept out of public view since returning home May 19. She has been meeting with staff and working on upcoming projects, according to spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham.

It's still unclear when the first lady will make an appearance in public. She's not scheduled to accompany Trump to an annual world leaders' summit in Canada this weekend, or when he meets with North Korea's leader in Singapore next week.


loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:31
1
The All Blacks winger looked a little worse for wear after Saturday's incident.

Watch: Rieko Ioane sports black eye at All Blacks training after bust-up with Blues teammate

2

Live stream: 1 News at Midday

01:17
3
Graham Dillon killed his son Bradyn after threatening him for months over things like lying and stealing lollies.

'Vicious and cowardly predator' shopped online and looked at porn after bashing nine-year-old son to death in brutal assault

4
FILE - in this May 7, 2018, file photo, First lady Melania Trump speaks on her initiatives during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Melania Trump is trying to tamp down speculation about why she has not been seen in public in nearly three weeks, but it isn't completely working. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Melania Trump makes appearance after 24 days out of public sight

00:36
5

Watch: Incredible aerial footage shows the huge scale of Guatemalan eruption and devastation left in its wake

00:31
The All Blacks winger looked a little worse for wear after Saturday's incident.

Watch: Rieko Ioane sports black eye at All Blacks training after bust-up with Blues teammate

The All Blacks winger looked a little worse for wear after Saturday's incident.

00:22
Tarawhiti Civil Defence says although conditions eased overnight, a weather watch remains in place.

'The rivers could well spike quickly again' - Civil Defence keeps watch after flooding ripped through Gisborne region

Rain is expected to continue today and this week.


02:24
Maurice Hayward rescues old film from dusty boxes and derelict garages and brings them back to life.

Good sorts: Dunedin retiree’s labour of love for old film

Maurice Hayward rescues old film from dusty boxes and derelict garages and brings them back to life.


00:13
The experienced group were caving in the Motueka Valley and were reported late returning last night.

Five cavers found, one injured, after being reported overdue from expedition near Nelson

A statement from police said the group were from a local school.

00:22
Tarawhiti Civil Defence says although conditions eased overnight, a weather watch remains in place.

More rain forecast for Gisborne region this morning after flooding hits region over long weekend

Twenty people had to be evacuated yesterday including a family that was rescued from the roof of their home after it was inundated.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 