Melania Trump in hospital for a week after undergoing kidney surgery

US first lady Melania Trump has undergone kidney surgery after experiencing a condition her office described as "benign".

US president Donald Trump with his wife, the First Lady Melania Trump. Source: 1 NEWS

CNN reports Ms Trump, 48, underwent a kidney embolism, which involves blocking off the blood flow to one of a person's two kidneys.

A spokesperson said "this morning, first lady Melania Trump underwent an embolisation procedure to treat a benign kidney condition.

"The procedure was successful, and there were no complications.

"Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will likely remain there for the duration of the week.