Melania Trump goes after Joe Biden for instilling fear with 'dark winter' comments

Source:  Associated Press

Melania Trump is defending the US president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and criticising Democrat Joe Biden for his dire warnings about the crisis.

In an online article she said President Trump’s son is no longer infected. Source: 1 NEWS

The first lady says in prepared remarks to a crowd in Wisconsin that the Trump administration has "worked tirelessly” on behalf of Americans during the crisis. She’s accusing congressional Democrats of being obstacles to further virus aid.

Like the president, Melania Trump is going after Biden for saying the United States is headed for a “dark winter” due to the pandemic.

The first lady says “that is not the statement of a leader". She says Biden wants to make people hide in fear in their basements rather than “work bravely” to find solutions.

She says the president is is focused on destroying the virus and creating ways for people to safely gather with friends again.

