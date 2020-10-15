Melania Trump goes after Joe Biden for instilling fear with 'dark winter' comments

Melania Trump is defending the US president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and criticising Democrat Joe Biden for his dire warnings about the crisis.

The first lady says in prepared remarks to a crowd in Wisconsin that the Trump administration has "worked tirelessly” on behalf of Americans during the crisis. She’s accusing congressional Democrats of being obstacles to further virus aid.

Like the president, Melania Trump is going after Biden for saying the United States is headed for a “dark winter” due to the pandemic.

The first lady says “that is not the statement of a leader". She says Biden wants to make people hide in fear in their basements rather than “work bravely” to find solutions.