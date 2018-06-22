Melania Trump dons 'I really don't care, do u?' jacket ahead of visiting migrant children

Breaking News
LIVE: First glimpse of Jacinda Ardern's baby to wait until at least tomorrow with PM 'a bit tired', deciding to stay in hospital another night
Source:Associated Press
First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents.
First lady Melania Trump boards a plane at Andrews Air Force Base.
Source: Associated Press
The green, hooded military jacket had the words written graffiti-style on the back.
When asked what message the first lady's jacket intends to send, spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said: "It's a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today's important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn't going to choose to focus on her wardrobe. "
Mrs. Trump changed into a pale yellow jacket before the plane landed in McAllen, Texas, for a visit to the Upbring New Hope Children's Center, which houses 55 migrant children.
The youthful jacket sharply contrasts with the first lady's typically bold, foreign-flavored wardrobe. In public appearances, the first lady has worn designs by Dolce & Gabbana, Del Pozo, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy and Valentino, often with daringly high Christian Louboutin heels.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news
"Welcome to our village wee one," the 37-year-old Prime Minister posted on social media last night after the couple's first baby was born at 4.45pm weighing 3.31kg.