Melania and Baron Trump finally make the move to the White House from New York

The US first family is together again under the same roof: the White House.

After nearly five months of living apart, President Donald Trump's wife, Melania, announced today that she and the couple's young son have finally moved into the presidential mansion at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Mother and son broke with tradition by living at Trump Tower in New York since the inauguration so that Barron, now 11, could finish the school year uninterrupted; the president lived and worked at the White House.

Barron will enter the sixth grade at St Andrew's Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland, in the fall. 

'We are yet to see anything of Melania', our US Correspondent Rebecca Wright tells Breakfast.

Source: 1 NEWS

Now that's she's at the White House full time, pressure will build for her to be seen more and to do more.

She said during the campaign that she would work on the issue of cyberbullying as first lady, but she has made no further announcements about the subject.

The first lady has said she wishes her husband would give up tweeting.

