Meghan's father calls royal couple's Oprah interview 'over the top'

The father of the Duchess of Sussex told a British morning television show today that his daughter and her husband Prince Harry had gone "way over the top" in their interview with US chat show host Oprah Winfrey.

Speaking with ITV's Good Morning Britain from his home in Mexico, Thomas Markle said he believed that the couple should "have waited or tried to wait" to take part in the interview because of "the Queen's age and Philip's age."

The couple had faced severe criticism in the UK before the interview.

Prince Philip, 99, is in a London hospital recovering from a heart procedure and critics saw the decision to go forward as being a burden on the Queen - even though CBS, rather than Harry and Meghan, dictated the timing of the broadcast.

Meghan revealed in the interview that she experienced suicidal thoughts after joining the royal family.

She also said there were concerns within the palace while she was pregnant with son Archie about how dark his skin might be.

Thomas Markle today said he would have supported his daughter if they weren't estranged.

"Had I known she was having psychological problems I would have been there for her," he said.

"But she's pretty much ghosted all of her family on her mother's side and my side," he added.

Thomas Markle expressed his respect for the royal family saying he didn't think neither them or the British were racist.

"I think Los Angeles is racist. California is racist. But I don't think the Brits are," Markle told Good Morning Britain.

Markle reiterated his apology to Meghan over their fallout but defended going to the press every month because he was not hearing from the couple.

"Well, basically what I do because I haven't heard from them is I'll do a story for the press," he said.

"If I don't hear from them in 30 days then I'll do another story for the press and I've yet to hear from them," Markle explained.

Thomas Markle has never met Prince Harry and has not seen Meghan since 2018.