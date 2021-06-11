Meghan's estranged father Thomas Markle warns he'll expose 'dirty laundry'

Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan, is pleading with his daughter to let him see his newborn granddaughter Lilibet, while threatening to expose some “dirty laundry”.

In a promotional video for a 60 Minutes Australia exclusive airing on Sunday, Markle claimed he found out about the birth of his granddaughter over the radio.

“No phone calls,” he tells reporter Tom Steinfort.

Markle said he still didn’t know why his “great relationship” with his daughter broke down. He acknowledges he made “one dumb mistake”, but said he’d apologised for it.

Markle said he hadn’t spoken to his daughter since May 2018, two days before Meghan got married to Prince Harry.

He’s hoping the birth of the couple’s second child last week would help mend the rift.

“I’ll be very disappointed that I don’t get to hold my granddaughter.”

The teaser ended with Markle saying: "You want dirty laundry? This is the first time I've ever discussed these things.”