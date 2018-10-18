Meghan tries her hand at Aussie Rules as Melbourne crowd shower her and Prince Harry with gifts

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received a lively welcome to Melbourne, greeted by more than 150 women playing football, netball, cricket and a range of sports on the lawns of Government House.

Fresh off the plane from Sydney, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were treated to an enthusiastic live version of the "This Girl Can" program, which started in the UK and has been brought to Victoria by VicHealth.

It also included women doing yoga, boxing, cycling and Zumba, backed by a soundtrack from DJ Yo Mafia.

Harry had a long chat with two women playing AFL, but while he handled the Sherrin, he didn't appear game to test out his handball skills.

Meghan passes an AFL football. Source: Associated Press

But Meghan did join in with a handball and appeared quite natural even though she wasn't necessarily dressed for sport.

VicHealth chief Jerril Rechter said the program was about getting women from all walks of life to be active.

"We want all women - no matter how sweaty they get, how red their face is or how good they are - to feel comfortable about getting out there and giving physical activity a go," she said.

"We were excited and honoured to be able to show the Duke and Duchess how Victorian women are smashing the outdated stereotypes about what a woman can or can't do in the gym, on the sporting field and in our neighbourhoods."

Governor of Victoria Linda Dessau then took the couple inside Government House for a special reception.

'We are pleased to have had the opportunity to host Their Royal Highnesses, to show them innovative programs by young Victorians, and to introduce them to our next generation of leaders,' the Governor said.

About 350 people attended the reception in the Government House ballroom, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were able to meet the young Victorians behind several innovative and entrepreneurial endeavours.

They included Hunter Johnson, who has been recognised by the Queen's Young Leaders program for his efforts running The Man Cave, a preventative mental health program for teenage boys.

The couple were given wristbands from a participant in The Man Cave program, which Meghan said was "fantastic" as they heard about its benefits for the mental health of young men.

Marita Chen, the 2012 Young Australian of the Year, demonstrated the Teleport robot which has been designed to help kids keep up with school while in hospital and to allow elderly people to socialise.

Trinity Grammar students showed off their award-winning miniature F1 cars, which Harry and Meghan raced against each other.

Harry pumped his fist when they were invited to try out the cars, and the pair jumped in surprise at how fast they moved along a track set up on a dining table.

The royal couple was also introduced to the founders of Farmwall, which make vertical, edible aquaponic farms designed to grow in cafes and restaurants.

Harry asked whether the miniature indoor farms could be designed to be set up in people's homes, while Meghan wanted to learn more about the nutrients the plants relied on to grow inside.

Harry said it was a "really clever" idea as long as it didn't take away business from farmers.

The couple also mingled with guests at the reception, with Meghan speaking to several young Victoria Police officers and patting a guide dog.

She also met youths involved in the Headspace program, which she said was a "really powerful" initiative.

Meghan also received more gifts including small teddy bears.

The royal couple, who were escorted by Premier Daniel Andrews and his wife Catherine, also briefly met senior parliamentary figures including Opposition Leader Matthew Guy, Legislative Assembly Speaker Colin Brooks and Legislative Council President Bruce Atkinson.