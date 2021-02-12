Meghan slams 'smear campaign' amid claims she bullied royal staff

British media are ratcheting up tensions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, just days before the royal couple’s highly anticipated, tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Times newspaper has reported it has an email from a senior member of Buckingham Palace alleging that Meghan had bullied royal staff.

The complaint claimed the Duchess “drove two personal assistants out of the household and was undermining the confidence of a third staff member”.

The allegations stem back in 2018, six months after she married Prince Harry, when a number of staff at Kensington Palace left with stories swirling it was because of the Duchess’ attitude.

But the timing of the story is raising eyebrows - ahead of the couple’s two-hour US interview with Oprah to be broadcast this weekend.

A spokesperson for the couple said they were the victims of a calculated smear campaign based on a misleading and harmful misinformation.

“The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself.”

The statement went on to say she “is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma”.

“She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.”

Last month, the Queen stripped Prince Harry and Meghan of all royal associations and military titles after the couple confirmed they would not return as working members of the royal family.