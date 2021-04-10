Meghan, Prince Harry to develop new Netflix series

Meghan and Prince Harry’s second Netflix project will focus on a 12-year-old girl’s adventures in an animated series.

Prince Harry and Meghan. Source: Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Productions announced that the working title “Pearl” will be developed for the streaming service.

Meghan created the idea of the family-focused animated series, which was inspired by a variety of women from history.

Meghan will serve as an executive producer with filmmaker David Furnish, who worked as a producer on Rocketman and Sherlock Gnomes.

“Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges,” Meghan said in a statement.

“I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history.”

The couple recently signed a deal to create content for Netflix and are creating content podcasts for Spotify.