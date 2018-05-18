Meghan Markle's mum enjoys tea with Prince Charles and Camilla ahead of royal wedding

Meghan Markle's mother has been introduced to the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall ahead of the royal wedding.

Prince Charles and Doria Ragland enjoyed tea together along with their children. Source: Associated Press

Doria Ragland sat down to tea with Charles and Camilla with future son-in-law Prince Harry and the US actress also around the table.

The group enjoyed their first family get together late today at Clarence House, the heir to the throne's official London home.

Charles and Camilla's meeting with Ms Ragland came during a busy day of engagements for the couple.

Kensington Palace confirmed that Ms Ragland also met the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at Windsor Castle.

And Buckingham Palace has said that Ms Ragland will meet the Queen on Friday, with Prince Harry and Ms Markle joining the event.

Wedding preparations have continued for the couple who are believed to have held a wedding rehearsal at St George's Chapel.

They were photographed being driven into Windsor Castle along the famous Long Walk which will be part of their wedding carriage procession route.

The mother of the bride travelled to the UK from her home in Los Angeles earlier this week and arrived at a crucial time.

Overnight, a heartbroken Ms Markle confirmed her father Thomas Markle would not be attending the wedding.

"Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding," she said in a statement issued by Kensington Palace.

She added: "I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health.