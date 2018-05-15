Meghan Markle's father successfully undergoes heart surgery, latest report says

Meghan Markle's dad has successfully undergone heart surgery and says he will stay in hospital for a few days, according to the latest report.

Thomas Markle told TMZ, who he has been in contact with on multiple occasions this week, surgeons implanted three stents in his blood vessels during the operation.

"I'm ok. It will take a long time to heal," he said to the celebrity news website.

The event coincides with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. Source: Associated Press

"(I'll be) Staying in the hospital a few more days. Not allowed to get excited."

Mr Markle reportedly blames the heart attack he said he suffered last week on the open letter his son, Thomas Jr, wrote to Prince Harry telling the royal to call the wedding off.

Before it emerged yesterday that he needed surgery, Mr Markle told TMZ he changed his mind and wanted to attend the wedding.

Mr Markle said his daughter had tried to call him on Tuesday but he didn't have his phone on him, according to the celebrity news site.

He said she also texted saying she loved him and was concerned about his health.

Mr Markle had initially said on Tuesday he would not go.

Kensington Palace has so far not commented on reports that Mr Markle will miss the wedding.

Prince Harry's press office said it had no additional comment beyond a statement made two days ago calling for "understanding and respect" for Markle's father, Thomas, "in this difficult situation."

Mr Markle, 73, is a retired Hollywood cinematographer who lives in Mexico and is divorced from Markle's mother.

He had been expected to spend the days before the wedding in Britain meeting Queen Elizabeth II and other senior royals.

The 73-year-old is also still scheduled to walk his daughter down the aisle during the wedding Saturday in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The palace has not announced any alternative plans for Mr Markle's role.