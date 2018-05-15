 

Meghan Markle's father successfully undergoes heart surgery, latest report says

Meghan Markle's dad has successfully undergone heart surgery and says he will stay in hospital for a few days, according to the latest report.

Meghan Markle's wedding to Prince Harry now has a dark cloud hanging over it.
Thomas Markle told TMZ, who he has been in contact with on multiple occasions this week, surgeons implanted three stents in his blood vessels during the operation.

"I'm ok. It will take a long time to heal," he said to the celebrity news website.

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive to attend the traditional Christmas Day service, at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England. Long dismissed as a party boy, Prince Harry has transformed himself in the public eye and enjoys widespread popularity as he prepares to marry Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018. Harry has become a forceful advocate for veterans and won admiration by speaking openly about his struggle with the pain caused by the early death of his mother, Princess Diana.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

The event coincides with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

"(I'll be) Staying in the hospital a few more days. Not allowed to get excited."

Mr Markle reportedly blames the heart attack he said he suffered last week on the open letter his son, Thomas Jr, wrote to Prince Harry telling the royal to call the wedding off.

1 NEWS Europe Correspondent discusses bridesmaids, page boys and the Markle family.
Before it emerged yesterday that he needed surgery, Mr Markle told TMZ he changed his mind and wanted to attend the wedding.

Mr Markle said his daughter had tried to call him on Tuesday but he didn't have his phone on him, according to the celebrity news site.

He said she also texted saying she loved him and was concerned about his health.

Mr Markle had initially said on Tuesday he would not go.

Paul Hobbs meets some of the locals ahead of the big day.
Kensington Palace has so far not commented on reports that Mr Markle will miss the wedding.

Prince Harry's press office said it had no additional comment beyond a statement made two days ago calling for "understanding and respect" for Markle's father, Thomas, "in this difficult situation."

Mr Markle, 73, is a retired Hollywood cinematographer who lives in Mexico and is divorced from Markle's mother.

He had been expected to spend the days before the wedding in Britain meeting Queen Elizabeth II and other senior royals.

The 73-year-old is also still scheduled to walk his daughter down the aisle during the wedding Saturday in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The palace has not announced any alternative plans for Mr Markle's role.

An official announcement is expected if it's confirmed that he will not be travelling to Britain for the wedding.

