Meghan Markle's father speaks of pain at not being able to attend royal wedding

The father of Meghan Markle says he regrets not going to his daughter's wedding to Prince Harry late last month.

Thomas Markle, who had been scheduled to walk his daughter down the aisle, missed the royal wedding in May due to heart problems. He told ITV he was "doing much better" and that he regretted missing the big event.

The 73-year-old Markle, who watched the wedding from California, says he was "very proud" but that "the unfortunate thing for me now is I'm a footnote in one of the greatest moments in history rather than the dad walking her down the aisle."

He says the couple, now known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will probably seek to have children soon.

"She's wanted children for a long time," he said.

Markle said he gave Harry permission to marry his daughter over the phone.