Meghan Markle's father reveals his thoughts about Prince Charles walking his daughter down the aisle

Meghan Markle's father Thomas has broken his silence ahead of the Royal wedding tonight, which he will miss due to illness, saying he is "honoured and grateful" that Prince Charles will walk his daughter down the aisle in his absence.

Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly devastated over Thomas Markle's decision to not attend the wedding. Source: Associated Press

Kensington Palace made the announcement following the news that Meghan's father Thomas won't attend the wedding for health reasons, believed to be heart problems which saw him hospitalised in California this week.

Speaking to website TMZ, Mr Markle seemed very pleased with his stand in to walk his daughter down the aisle, saying the move has his blessing.

Mr Markle added that he was "honoured and grateful" about Prince Charles taking over his fatherly duties.

Ms Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George's Chapel on her Wedding Day," a palace press release said.