Meghan Markle's father reportedly to undergo heart surgery, won't be able to attend daughter's wedding to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s father will reportedly not be able to walk her down the aisle because he is scheduled to undergo heart surgery.

Thomas Markle, who told TMZ this morning that he changed his mind and wanted to attend the wedding after yesterday saying he would not go, is scheduled to undergo surgery in the early hours of Thursday morning (Wednesday morning LA time).

"They will go in and clear blockage, repair damage and put a stent where it is needed," Thomas Markle told the celebrity news website.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly devastated over Thomas Markle's decision to not attend the wedding before his change of heart. Source: Associated Press

Last week, Mr Markle reportedly suffered a heart attack and was then hospitalised this morning (NZ time) with chest pain.

In an earlier report, Mr Markle said his daughter had tried to call him on Tuesday but he didn't have his phone on him, according to the celebrity news site.

He said she also texted saying she loved him and was concerned about his health.

Mr Markle said Meghan was not upset after his staged paparazzi photos. He was reportedly so upset by the reaction the photos that he decided to not attend the wedding.

He also said he didn’t think the Queen would be bothered by the photos.

"I don't think the Queen is thinking about what I'm doing."

"I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle."

If doctors allowed him out of hospital, Mr Markle said he will travel to England for the wedding.

Yesterday, Prince Harry and Ms Markle requested "understanding and respect" for her father after the celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to walk his daughter down the aisle.