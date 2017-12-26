Meghan Markle's father 'extremely hurt' after Prince Harry claims royals are family actress fiancee never had

Meghan Markle's father is "extremely hurt" after Prince Harry claimed the royals are "the family she never had," her brother says.

Markle's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr, 51, claims the actress and fiancee of the British royal has a family who "smothered her with love" and has celebrated every holiday together.

Prince Harry has not met Markle's father, Thomas, who lives in Mexico and is separated from the actress' mother, Doria Ragland.

"We were as close as we could be, as tight as we could be, that's what we were," Thomas Jr told the Daily Mail.

Thomas Jr added the pair's father: "Dedicated the majority of all his time and everything to her. He made sure she had what she needed to be successful and get to where she's at today".

His estranged sister, Samantha Grant, took to Twitter on Thursday to slam the royal's comments, writing: "She always had this family... Marrying merely extends it. She has a large family. She always did. Our dad is amazing and completely self-sacrificing".

Markle, whose engagement to the Prince was announced in November, has spent most of December in London.