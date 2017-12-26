 

Meghan Markle's father 'extremely hurt' after Prince Harry claims royals are family actress fiancee never had

Meghan Markle's father is "extremely hurt" after Prince Harry claimed the royals are "the family she never had," her brother says.

Later, the Queen paid tribute to her husband and new members of the royal family.
Source: BBC

Markle's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr, 51, claims the actress and fiancee of the British royal has a family who "smothered her with love" and has celebrated every holiday together.

Prince Harry has not met Markle's father, Thomas, who lives in Mexico and is separated from the actress' mother, Doria Ragland.

Prince Harry said his fiancée enjoyed her first Christmas with the royal family in Sandringham.
Source: Associated Press

"We were as close as we could be, as tight as we could be, that's what we were," Thomas Jr told the Daily Mail.

Thomas Jr added the pair's father: "Dedicated the majority of all his time and everything to her. He made sure she had what she needed to be successful and get to where she's at today".

The images were taken by fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski.
Source: 1 NEWS

His estranged sister, Samantha Grant, took to Twitter on Thursday to slam the royal's comments, writing: "She always had this family... Marrying merely extends it. She has a large family. She always did. Our dad is amazing and completely self-sacrificing".

The PM sent the newly engaged couple a Christmas card wishing them the best for the holiday season.
Source: 1 NEWS

Markle, whose engagement to the Prince was announced in November, has spent most of December in London.

The couple have made several public appearances together following the announcement.

Meghan Markle were all smiles in her first appearance with the Queen.

