Meghan Markle's estranged brother does a u-turn and begs to be invited to Royal wedding in new open letter

Meghan Markle's estranged half brother has sent another open letter to his sister, but this one is begging for an invite to the royal wedding he had previously slammed.

Thomas Markle Jr, who shares the same father with Ms Markle, wrote the new letter on May 3 letter where he asks her to invite him and the rest of his family to the big day where she will wed Prince Harry.

The letter was posted by InTouch today and is in stark contrast to the previous one warning Prince Harry off marrying his half-sister and calling it a "fake fairytale wedding".

"It does hurt my feelings not getting invited to your wedding, along with the rest of the family. But it's not too late to send me an invite along with your entire family.," the new letter reads.

He also says it's important for her family to be there and support her as well as apologising for the scathing letter he wrote in April.

"I'm sorry for venting my frustrations about (how) he should call it off, but I was disappointed and confused about not getting invited.

"I really only wish you the best."