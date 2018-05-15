Meghan Markle's dad reportedly wants to attend Royal wedding after changing his mind

Meghan Markle's father has reportedly changed his mind and now wants to walk his daughter down the aisle as she marries Prince Harry, saying he doesn't want to miss out on history.

Thomas Markle, who told TMZ he was back in hospital with chest pains, said his daughter had tried to call him on Tuesday but he didn't have his phone on him, according to the celebrity news site.

He said she also texted saying she loved him and was concerned about his health.

Mr Markle said Meghan was not upset after his staged paparazzi photos. He was reportedly so upset by the reaction the photos that he decided to not attend the wedding.

He also said he didn’t think the Queen would be bothered by what he had done.

"I don't think the Queen is thinking about what I'm doing."

Yesterday, Harry and Meghan were said to be devastated by her father's decision not to come. Source: Associated Press

"I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle."

If doctors allowed him out of hospital, Mr Markle says he will travel to England for the wedding.

Yesterday, Prince Harry and Ms Markle requested "understanding and respect" for her father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to walk his daughter down the aisle.