 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Meghan Markle's dad reportedly wants to attend Royal wedding after changing his mind

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Meghan Markle's father has reportedly changed his mind and now wants to walk his daughter down the aisle as she marries Prince Harry, saying he doesn't want to miss out on history.

Thomas Markle's decision is a bombshell for the bride-to-be.
Source: 1 NEWS

Thomas Markle, who told TMZ he was back in hospital with chest pains, said his daughter had tried to call him on Tuesday but he didn't have his phone on him, according to the celebrity news site.

He said she also texted saying she loved him and was concerned about his health.

Mr Markle said Meghan was not upset after his staged paparazzi photos. He was reportedly so upset by the reaction the photos that he decided to not attend the wedding.

He also said he didn’t think the Queen would be bothered by what he had done.

"I don't think the Queen is thinking about what I'm doing."

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive to attend the traditional Christmas Day service, at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England. Long dismissed as a party boy, Prince Harry has transformed himself in the public eye and enjoys widespread popularity as he prepares to marry Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018. Harry has become a forceful advocate for veterans and won admiration by speaking openly about his struggle with the pain caused by the early death of his mother, Princess Diana.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

Yesterday, Harry and Meghan were said to be devastated by her father's decision not to come.

Source: Associated Press

"I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle."

If doctors allowed him out of hospital, Mr Markle says he will travel to England for the wedding.

Yesterday, Prince Harry and Ms Markle requested "understanding and respect" for her father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to walk his daughter down the aisle.

A palace statement on the "difficult situation" did not confirm the TMZ report that Thomas Markle had decided not to attend

Related

Royalty

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

'Spiders underneath your skin' - Toni Street reveals the true extent of her debilitating liver condition

00:38
2
The Deputy Prime Minister aimed his wit at the opposition during an engaging Question Time in Parliament.

Most watched video: 'That's not a very good question!' Winston Peters' wisecrack at National leaves Paula Bennett unimpressed

3
Police road block in West Auckland during armed callout.

Person cooperating with police after West Auckland armed police callout

02:00
4
Residents are being warned to prepare for an evacuation at any moment.

Eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano imminent after warning level raised to red

5

Man dies at Christchurch swimming pool

26:18
The controversial religious leader died today after a battle with cancer.

Watch the first and only TV interview with Gloriavale leader Hopeful Christian, where he revealed inner-workings of secretive religious sect

The controversial religious leader died today after a battle with cancer. He spoke with Sunday's Janet McIntyre in this 2007 piece.


01:58
The controversial religious leader died from cancer on May 15, 2018.

Hopeful Christian, founder of West Coast religious sect Gloriavale, dies

Hopeful Christian, previously known as Neville Cooper, founded Gloriavale in 1969.

00:44
Frank Peters struggled to contain his emotions as he talked about sending 670 cows to their deaths as the Mycoplasma bovis disease spreads.

Most watched: Heartbroken Canterbury farmer weeps as his cows are taken for slaughter, amid Mycoplasma bovis

Frank Peters struggled to contain his emotions as he talked about sending 670 cows to the works in Christchurch as the Mycoplasma bovis disease spreads.


Police have taken civil proceedings against the Head Hunters gang in Christchurch.

Head Hunter gang member allegedly involved in 'unprovoked, malicious assault' on motorists while on Johnny Danger memorial ride in Auckland

A man was punched unconscious by a Head Hunter gang member after a minor crash during the ride.

01:52
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

A patchwork of rain and shine throughout the country today

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 