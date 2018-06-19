 

Meghan Markle's dad invokes Princess Diana in extraordinary attack on his daughter and Royal family

Bang Showbiz
Meghan Markle's father has slammed his daughter and the Royal family for cutting him out of her life.

After Thomas Markle collaborated with the paparazzi to stage shots of himself before the royal wedding and then later gave interviews blasting the British Royal family, he says he no longer has any way of contacting his daughter, who married Prince Harry in May.

He told the Mail On Sunday: "I'm really hurt that she's cut me off completely. I used to have a phone number and text number for her personal aides at the Palace, but after I said a few critical words about the Royal Family changing Meghan, they cut me off.

"Those numbers were disconnected, they no longer work. I have no way of contacting my daughter."

Thomas, 74, missed the royal wedding after suffering a heart attack but he said it might be better for Meghan if he died.

He said: "Perhaps it would be easier for Meghan if I died.

"Everybody would be filled with sympathy for her. But I hope we reconcile. I'd hate to die without speaking to Meghan again."

However, he also launched an extraordinary attack on Meghan, 36, claiming she owes him for everything.

He said: "Meghan was apparently upset with me for saying that she and Harry will probably have a baby soon.

"But Meghan's been saying that herself for the past six or seven years, talking about how much she wants a family. Harry's been saying it too. That's fine.

"I tell you, I've just about reached my limit with Meghan and the Royal Family. They want me to be silent, they want me to just go away. But I won't be silenced.

"I refuse to stay quiet. What riles me is Meghan's sense of superiority. She'd be nothing without me. I made her the Duchess she is today. Everything that Meghan is, I made her."

And Mr Markle went on to invoke Prince Harry's late mother Princess Diana, saying she would be outraged at how he is being treated.

He said: "They [the Royal Family] have Meghan treating her father in a way that Harry's mother, Princess Diana, would have loathed. That's not what Diana stood for."

Thomas Markle hinted he may have some royal grandchildren to enjoy soon.
Source: 1 NEWS
A woman has taken police on a wild chase in the US which ended with her being violently ejected from a car.

Dashcam footage of the incident captured by South Carolina police begins innocently enough, showing Brittany Jeffords, 24, pulling over after being stopped by police on July 12.

After letting her passenger out, Jeffords then floors it and takes off from the cops, starting a pursuit straight out of a Hollywood movie that lasts more than 15 minutes.

During the chase her car nearly rolls multiple times, swerving erratically and just missing buildings and parked cars.

Jeffords is lucky to be alive after a spectacular climax to the pursuit sees her SUV rolling multiple times, ejecting her from the car onto the road.

She was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is currently in police custody, according to ABC News.

The incident was caught on dashcam. Source: US ABC
In the waters off South Africa, a struggle for power is raging between two apex predators - orcas and great white sharks.

Great white sharks began washing ashore soon after two male orcas moved into the fishing town of Gaansbaai, a popular tourist destination in Overberg District Municipality, in the Western Cape, Nine News reports.

"We think possibly what they're doing is taking a pectoral fin of the white shark in each mouth and swimming," marine biologist Dr Alison Towner said.

"And then they’re opening up the shark and extracting its liver that way and what’s incredible is the surgical precision that they do this with."

Dr Towner and her colleagues are currently investigating the "complex dynamic factors" which are leading the pair of orcas to encroach on a coastline typically inhabited by great whites.

Gaansbai is typically a hotspot for tourists wishing to cage dive with the predators but they have since fled, leaving only blue sharks in the area.

The winner may come as something of a surprise, reports Channel 9. Source: Nine
