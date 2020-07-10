TODAY |

Meghan Markle wants court order to stop naming of friends in legal dispute with UK newspaper

Source:  1 NEWS

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is seeking a court order to stop the naming of five of her friends in an ongoing legal dispute with UK newspaper the Mail on Sunday, claiming the paper is "playing a media game with real lives".

She is suing over articles in the Mail on Sunday which included parts of a handwritten letter she sent her estranged father. Source: 1 NEWS

The British royal, 38, is suing the newspaper's publisher, Associated Newspapers, after it published parts of a handwritten letter she sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in 2018, Reuters reports.

The pair have reportedly not spoken since Meghan's marriage to Prince Harry in 2018. 

The Mail is set to claim they were justified in publishing the articles as the friends had alluded to the letter in an interview to People magazine. The letter was then provided to the Mail by Mr Markle. 

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Source: Getty

Meghan's legal team have denied claims the friends had been arranged by the Duchess to reveal the existence of the letter.

"I respectfully ask the court to treat this legal matter with the sensitivity it deserves and to prevent the publisher of the Mail on Sunday from breaking precedent and abusing the legal process by identifying these anonymous individuals," she said in a witness statement to London's High Court.

In April, Meghan and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, announced that they would cut off communications with four British tabloids, including The Sun, the Mail, the Mirror and the Express.

