TODAY |

Meghan Markle tells Oprah she and Harry got married days before blockbuster ceremony

Source:  Associated Press

Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey that she didn’t “fully understand what the job was” when she married Prince Harry.

Your playlist will load after this ad

CBS released some preview clips from Oprah Winfrey’s full interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex before today's broadcast. Source: 1 NEWS

Winfrey's hotly anticipated two-hour pre-recorded interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex began its airing on CBS in the US, with Meghan sitting alone with Winfrey.

The two talked about the early days before the royal marriage, with Meghan saying “there was no way to understand what the day-to-day was going to be like.

"That’s what was really tricky over those past few years, is when the perception and the reality are two very different things," Meghan said.

“And you’re being judged on the perception, but you’re living the reality of it.”

Meghan also revealed that she and Harry were technically married a few days before the ceremony watched by the world.

After a brief intro with Winfrey narrating a recounting of the couple's wedding and subsequent announcement that they were stepping down from their royal duties, Meghan walked into the backyard garden setting of the interview.

“You really are having a baby!” Winfrey shouted when she saw Meghan's baby bump under her black empire-style dress.

Meghan said she would reveal the sex of the baby later in the interview when Harry joined them.

Winfrey and Meghan said they were at the home of a friend of Winfrey's because they liked the setting.

They clarified that no questions would be off limits and that Meghan and Harry would not be paid for the interview.

World
Royalty
Television
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:43
Watch: YouTube pranksters 'prove royal experts lie' about Harry and Meghan
2
Jacinda Ardern pulls out of weekly interview slot with Mike Hosking
3
Inmate found dead in her cell overnight at Auckland prison
4
Brian Tamaki suggests criticism of his lockdown flee caused earthquakes, tsunami warnings
5
Headhunters gang members arrested after wide-scale search for speeding Mercedes
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Pope visits father of 3-year-old Syrian refugee who drowned trying to flee to Europe
00:23

Horror truck crash causes fire so intense it melts pipes under Australia highway

Pods of elusive Arnoux’s beaked whales delight Kiwis in Antarctica
00:27

Swiss voters approve ban on face coverings, including burqas and protestors' bandanas