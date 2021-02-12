TODAY |

Meghan Markle tells Oprah palace prevented her from seeking help for suicidal thoughts

Source:  Associated Press

Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey that she had suicidal thoughts after marrying Prince Harry, and the palace prevented her from getting help.

Meghan Markle. Source: 1 NEWS

Meghan told Winfrey in the interview airing this afternoon that she “just didn’t see a solution” to the mental suffering she had experienced since joining the royal family and that she told Harry she “didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

She said she went to a senior royal staffer and said she needed to get help for her mental health, but was told it would be bad for the family if she did.

She described the moment as a breaking point leading to her and Harry stepping aside from their royal duties.

Source: TVNZ

Meghan said she “wasn't planning to say anything shocking" during the interview, “I'm just telling you what happened.”

