Meghan Markle talks of 'devastating reality' of Covid-19 in surprise TV appearance

Source:  1 NEWS

The Duchess of Sussex has thanked those who "stood up and made sure the most basic needs of communities were met" during the pandemic.

Meghan Markle made an unscheduled appearance on CNN’s Annual Heroes TV special. Source: Breakfast

Duchess Meghan made the comments during an unscheduled appearance on CNN's annual Heroes TV special to honour the year's most inspiring moments and people.

"They made sure those around them did not have to suffer in isolation," she said.

"In the face of this devastating reality we also saw the power of the human spirit and the remarkable ways that communities respond in challenging times.

As the Covid-19 coronavirus started its spread around the world early this year Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry stepped down from their roles as senior royals and relocated from England to California.

