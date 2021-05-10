Meghan Markle says generation of economic gain for women 'wiped out' by Covid-19

The Duchess of Sussex has made her first television appearance since her interview with Oprah Winfrey, with a pre-recorded message for Global Citizen fundraising concert Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World.

"As campaign chairs of Vax Live, my husband and I believe it's critical that our recovery prioritises the health, safety and success of everyone, and particularly women who have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic with the surge in gender-based violence, the increased responsibility of unpaid care work and new obstacles that have reversed so much progress for women in the workplace, we're at an inflection point for gender equity," she warned in the message.

"Women, and especially women of colour, have seen a generation of economic gain wiped out.

"Since the pandemic began nearly five and a half million women have lost work in the US, and 47 million more women around the world are expected to slip into extreme poverty.

"But, if we work together to bring vaccines to every country and continent, insist that vaccines are equitably distributed and fairly priced, and ensure that governments around the world are donating their additional vaccines to countries in need, then we can begin to fully rebuild, not only to restore us to where we were before, but to go further and rapidly advance the conditions, opportunity and mobility for women everywhere.

"My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter. It's a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world.

"When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and support to lead us forward.

"Their future leadership depends on the decisions we make and the actions we take now to set them up and to setall of us up for a successful, equitable and compassionate tomorrow."

President Joe Biden, Prince Harry and Jennifer Lopez were among the big names who took part in the event, which was recorded on May 2 and aired yesterday.

ABC, ABC News Live, CBS, YouTube and iHeartMedia radio stations broadcast the concert staged at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The concert, advocating the importance of vaccine equity, pulled in NZ$415 million, exceeding the goal for the organisation's campaign.

Global Citizen announced that the funds raised helped procure more than 26 million doses. The organisation said money was garnered through several philanthropic and corporate commitments.

Selena Gomez hosted the show, which was attended by several thousand fully-vaccinated concertgoers who cheered on performances by Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin, H.E.R. and Lopez, who enjoyed a duet with her mum.

Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, Jimmy Kimmel, Sean Penn and David Letterman served as special guest speakers.

Vax Live was one of the largest concert gatherings in Southern California since the coronavirus pandemic roiled the world more than a year ago.