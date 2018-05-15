Meghan Markle’s father will not attend daughter’ wedding to Prince Harry according to TMZ report

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
President Trump said in a video message that he remains committed to "facilitating a lasting peace agreement" between Israelis and Palestinians.
Customers of Cemented by H says they've had missed orders and undelivered refunds, now the company is suspending orders.
Tina Parkin tried calling police several times, including different police stations, but she got the same lack of response every time.
National's Tim van de Molen says farmers are frustrated with MPI.
Ms Ardern is intending to take six weeks maternity leave, with her baby due on June 17.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ