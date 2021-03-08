TODAY |

Meghan Markle: Royal circles had concerns over how dark skinned Archie would be

Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey that she realised soon after marrying Prince Harry that the institution of the royal family would not protect her.

Britain's Prince Harry, front row, second left and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex with their son, Archie, in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England. Source: Associated Press

In their pre-taped interview, airing in the US this afternoon New Zealand time, Meghan told Winfrey that “not only was I not being protected, but they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family, but they weren’t willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband.”

She did not give specific examples.

She said when she was first pregnant with son Archie, there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.” The statement led Winfrey to ask “What,” incredulously and sit in silence for a moment.

Meghan declined to say who had this conversation with Harry that he relayed to her, saying revealing their name would be “very damaging.”

Meghan also said she was stunned when she was told he would not be a prince and would not receive security from the palace.

Meghan Markle tells Oprah she and Harry got married days before blockbuster ceremony

Meghan said she did not worry about being a divorced, mixed-race American actress entering the British royal family, but later she “thought about it because they made me think about it.”

Meghan said it was not so much the royal family members themselves who treated her this way, but the people behind the institution.

She emphasised that the Queen herself “has always been wonderful to me.”

