Meghan Markle outlines theme of her children's book

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle says The Bench is a "love story".

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 39-year-old royal - who has Archie, two, and two-week-old daughter Lilibet with her husband Prince Harry - recently released her new picture book for children, and Meghan thinks that although it's a personal story, the themes are still universal.

Speaking to NPR about the project, she explained: "It's a love story.

"It's really just about growing with someone and having this deep connection and this trust so that, be it good times or bad, you know that you had this person.

"I really hope that people can see this as a love story that transcends the story of my family."

The former Suits actress turned to Christian Robinson - who usually works in acrylic and cut-out pieces of paper - to transform her writing into a picture book.

She shared: "I wanted him to just try something a little bit new and work in watercolour. And that was specifically because I just felt that when you talk about masculinity and you talk about fatherhood, it can often not come across with the same softness that I was really after for this book.

"And I just wanted this to feel almost ethereal and light and Christian was able to use that medium and create the most beautiful images."

And despite the challenge of working in a different medium, Christian relished the opportunity to collaborate with Meghan, describing her offer as a "no-brainer".